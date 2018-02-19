Unique Mentorship Forms Between Broadview Middle School, Police in Burlington

Pastor Brent Smith and Broadview Middle students chant at the end of the first Bobcats Believe meeting. (Photo: WFMY)

BURLINGTON, N.C. – ‘Bobcats Believe’ is the name of a new mentorship initiative at Broadview Middle School in partnership with the Burlington Police Department.

The program, conducted by the School Resource Officer Drew Barker, is the first of its kind intended to provide leadership and self-discipline skills to diverse groups of students throughout the school.

“'Bobcats Believe' is allowing the kids to hear a good message, a positive message, to take with them while they’re in school and while they’re at home, in their communities and in their daily lives,” said Officer Barker.

According to Principal Yolanda Anderson, the students were identified by school staff as ones who would benefit from the experience and will focus on the seventh-grade cohort for this first year of the program.

“The students that we selected we feel have the greatest potential to be leaders here at Broadview and so we wanted to provide them with avenues and structures to show them they can be leaders,” Anderson said.

In the upcoming weeks, boys will meet in session on Mondays and girls will meet on Tuesdays.

Pastor Brent Smith of Glen Hope Baptist Church served as the speaker for the first of four sessions.

Smith emphasized ‘taking risks’ during the session and how those risks can have positive or negative events depending on their nature.

A game of ‘Jenga’ served as a metaphor about the importance of making good decision and how mistakes can affect life along the way.

“It doesn’t matter when it takes place in life, it’s just that you’re willing to make a difference and do the right thing,” Smith told the students after the game. “So think about those choices you make, they can change you for eternity.”

According to a letter sent out to families, the program is voluntary and students are not forced to participate in the program.

