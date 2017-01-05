United Health Centers Gets $1.4M Grant To Help Homeless In Forsyth Co.

(Photo: Thomas M. Barwick Thomas Barwick, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The United Health Centers will be able to help the homeless even more thanks to a $1.4 million federal grant.

UHC of Winston-Salem was awarded the New Access Point grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The grant will be used to expand health care services to the homeless community of Forsyth County and create new jobs at the UHC.

UHC is the only center in Forsyth County that qualifies for the federal grant. The UHC in Winston-Salem was only one of six health centers in North Carolina, and one of 79 in the entire country to be awarded the highly competitive NAP federal funding.

UHC has grown from seeing 1,400 patients in 2012, to over 8,500 patients in 2016. The organization currently has two locations and plans to expand a third facility in 2017.

