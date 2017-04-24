VIDEO: Police Officer Attends Young Boy's Birthday Party

A Killeen Police officer was praised on social media after attending a young boy’s birthday party.

Kolton Dieterle, 5, held a police-themed birthday party Sunday.

While planning the party earlier this year, he figured the celebration would not be complete without actual police. So, he made his mother Amanda Dieterle put a stamp on an envelope containing an invitation for the Killeen Police Department. He then put the invitation in the mailbox and waited.

A few weeks ago, Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez called Amanda and coordinated a special visit to the party. She sent Officer Rhoden, who showed up Sunday at 11:30 a.m. He even had Kolton’s invitation in hand.

“I was told there was a party here today. Is there a party here today?” Officer Rhoden said, allowing Kolton to climb into his cruiser to try the sirens and PA system.