Vietnam Veterans To Be Honored At Salisbury Gathering

SALISBURY, N.C. - More than 800 people are expected to attend a Vietnam Veterans Day celebration lunch on Wednesday, March 29 south of the Triad.

The Rowan Hospice & Pallative Care Center, along with the Gary Sinise Foundation, BB&T and Novant Health are co-hosting the event, which aims to recognize and honor Vietnam and Vietnam era veterans.

In a release, the organizers say it will be a casual grass roots celebration with entertainment, activities and organizations in attendance that provide services for Veterans and their families, including the Department of Veterans Affairs. Country music star and veteran of the 82nd Airborne, Rockie Lynne will be performing a patriotic show for the attendees.

The "Welcome Home" Reunion will be held at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd W., in the old J.C. Penney Space at the West End Plaza Event Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. The program will start at noon, with food served shortly afterwards.

