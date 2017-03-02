Wanted! Old Formal Wear For Teens Who Cannot Afford Prom Outfits

Colorful Prom Gowns (Photo: Alan Fishleder)

GREENSBORO, NC - If you have an old dress or suit in your closet that you will never wear again, now it is time to put it to use!

The Greensboro Youth Council is now collecting men's and women's formal wear and accessories until Match 17.

All clothes and accessories will go to Camille's Closet and Theo's Threads programs where they will be donated to teens who cannot afford a prom outfit this season.

The Greensboro Youth Council is looking for formal dresses, purses, jewelry, men's dress shirts and pants, suits, dress shoes, ties, and bowties.

If you have any new or gently used clothes you want to donate you can drop them off at the following locations:

GYC Office : 501 Yanceyville St., Mondays through Thursdays, 4-6 pm

: 501 Yanceyville St., Mondays through Thursdays, 4-6 pm Cheshire Center: 2500 N. Church St., Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 4 pm

2500 N. Church St., Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 4 pm Greensboro Cultural Center : 200 N. Davie St., Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 am to 8 pm and weekends 1-6 pm

: 200 N. Davie St., Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 am to 8 pm and weekends 1-6 pm Lewis Community Recreation Center: 3110 Forest Lawn Dr., Mondays through Fridays, 10 am to 8 pm and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm

If you are a teenager looking for the perfect prom outfit you can go to either Camille's Closet or Theo's Threads shopping days in April. For more information visit Camille's Closet's website.

