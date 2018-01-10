Water Advisory Issued For Part Of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has issued a water advisory for part of Greensboro due to an improper water connection that resulted in cross-contamination.
The advisory is for the 2600 block of Phoenix Drive in Greensboro. It means there’s no drinking water for the next hour for 32 businesses and 2-3 residential customers.
Water is safe for uses such as bathing and washing clothes.
City crews will be flushing the water lines and completing water quality testing for the next 24-36 hours. You will be notified when drinking water is safe. The city will provide bottled water to residential customers impacted by the interruption.
