WFMY News 2 Food 2 Families Fight Hunger in the Piedmont

WFMY News 2 Food 2 Families and the Boy Scouts Need Your Help to Fight Hunger in the Piedmont!

WFMY News 2 Food 2 Families is teaming up with the Boy Scouts to collect food to help those in need through the annual Scouting for Food collection drive.

Each year, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary in February by giving back to the community through the Scouting for Food campaign. On Saturday, February 4, Scouts from the eight counties of the Old North State Council will distribute door hangers to homes across the region and ask that you fill a grocery bag from home with non-perishable food. They will return the following Saturday, February 11 to pick up bags of food. All donations will be collected and taken to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other agencies that feed those in need.

Please donate non-perishable food only, and do not include any glass containers.

The need for food throughout the community places a strain on food banks, which play a vital role in making food available. We can all work together to provide food to families across the Triad community.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What do I do if my donations are still on my porch after Saturday, February 11th?

The Boy Scouts work very hard to make sure they return to collect donations where they left door hangers, but it is possible that a few homes may be missed on pickup day. Please call the number below, and the scouts will arrange for pickup. Every donation counts!

Old North State Council: (336) 378-9166

Where does my food donation go?

The Scouts will take all bags filled with food to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other agencies that feed those in need. All food remains in the city/county where it was collected to serve its local residents.

I didn’t receive a door hanger at my home. How can I participate?

You can take your food donations to any of the following locations:

Alamance County - Harvest Baptist Church - 3741 S. Church Street - Burlington, NC

- Harvest Baptist Church - 3741 S. Church Street - Burlington, NC Davidson County - Pastor's Pantry - 307 N. State Street - Lexington, NC

- Pastor's Pantry - 307 N. State Street - Lexington, NC Davie County - A Storehouse for Jesus - 675 E. Lexington Road - Mocksville, NC

A Storehouse for Jesus - 675 E. Lexington Road - Mocksville, NC Guilford County - Greensboro Urban Ministry - 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Urban Ministry - 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC Guilford County - Mt. Pisgah UMC - 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC

- Mt. Pisgah UMC - 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC Guilford County - Wesleyan Memorial UMC - 1225 Chestnut Street, High Point, NC

- Wesleyan Memorial UMC - 1225 Chestnut Street, High Point, NC Person County - Christian Help Center - 122 Depot Street - Roxboro, NC

- Christian Help Center - 122 Depot Street - Roxboro, NC Randolph County - Community Outreach of Archdale & Trinity - 10607 US 311, Archdale, NC

- Community Outreach of Archdale & Trinity - 10607 US 311, Archdale, NC Randolph County - Christians United Outreach Center - 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC

- Christians United Outreach Center - 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC Rockingham County - Reidsville Outreach Center - 435 S.W. Market St., Reidsville, NC

