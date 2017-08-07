WFMY News 2/TEGNA Join Camp Royall For A Day Of Fun!

WFMY presents grant to Autism Society of North Carolina's Camp Royall. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – WFMY News 2 and the TEGNA Foundation are teaming up once again to help organizations further their initiatives in the Piedmont Triad area to help enrich our communities.

WFMY News 2 awarded its third grant to the Autism Society of North Carolina’s Camp Royall, the nation’s oldest and largest camp specifically serving individuals with autism.

The Autism Society of NC will be using the contributions from the grant to fund scholarships for disadvantaged children with autism that would benefit from the 2017 Summer Program.

Last summer, 85 applicants were from the Greensboro area, and 60% of them needed financial assistance. Scholarships offered by the ASNC to help cover program fees range from $200 to $1600.

The camp provides a traditional week-long camp experience – daytime and overnight— designed specifically for campers with Autism Spectrum Disorder with one-on-one counselor-to-camper attention, outdoor exploration, physical activities, and social games that build individual strength in each camper.

Campers range in age from 8 year to 69 years old.

TEGNA and WFMY News 2 are proud to support the Autism Society of North Carolina and the work they do through Camp Royall.

