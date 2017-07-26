WFMY News 2/TEGNA Partnership Awards Grant To ‘ArtsGreensboro' Initiative

WFMY News 2 presents annual grant to ArtsGreensboro on behalf of the Tegna Foundation. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – WFMY News 2 and the TEGNA Foundation are teaming up once again to help organizations further their initiatives in the Piedmont Triad area to help enrich our communities.

WFMY News 2 awarded the first of its five grants for the 2017 year, to the ArtsGreensboro organization.

ArtsGreensboro, founded in 1960, uses funds from grants and scholarships from its ArtsFund Campaign to support numerous arts organizations in the Greater Greensboro area.

The grant helps the organization fund all of the projects and programs that keep our community a hub for arts and culture.

The organization is the main source of leadership and financial support for the smaller arts organizations of the city.

According to ArtsGreensboro, the funds deliver over 850 programs and events and their efforts influence more than 700,000 people every year.

TEGNA and WFMY News 2 are proud to support ArtsGreensboro and their work raising awareness of arts and culture in our city.

