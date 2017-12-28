Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in the Triad

Christmas tree recycling (Photo: WFMY News 2)

Make sure you ‘think green’ when it comes to your Christmas tree. That means tossing out your tree to be recycled for other uses.

There are a few things you need to do before recycling your tree. Make sure you remove all lights, decorations, bags, stands and covers.

Wreaths, garlands and artificial trees are not accepted at Guilford County drop-off sites. The environmental department explains those decorations are made with wire and staples that are unable to go through the chipping equipment.

Some towns and cities in Guilford County provide residential curbside collection of Christmas trees:

Greensboro - City officials advise the following to recycle your Christmas tree:

Place tree at the curb by 7 am.

Remove all lights, ornaments, wire, tinsel, and tree stands.

Trees that are over five feet tall should be cut in half or into manageable segments.

Residents in apartments and condominiums should contact their complex manager or homeowners association regarding tree removal options. Do not place trees in a trash or recycling dumpster. State law requires all yard waste, including Christmas trees, be disposed of separately from other materials.

Trees may be disposed of at the City's landfill, but normal yard waste disposal fees apply.

E-Waste (Electronic Waste)

Residents may bring unwanted computers, cell phones, televisions, and any item dolls with a computer chip to the Household Hazardous Waste Center. Please do not place these items in your garbage or recycling can.

Other Items

Wrapping paper is not recyclable, but is reusable, as are ribbons, bows, tissue paper, and gift bags. Neatly fold the tissue and bags, store with your other Christmas items, and use them again next Christmas.

Decorations are not recyclable, but are reusable if stored carefully. You can keep them around the house for decorations or reuse them to wrap or decorate packages and gifts.

And remember that grease should never be poured down your drain after holiday meals. Place it in a covered can or bottle and take it to the Household Hazardous Waste Center for proper disposal.

Break down any cardboard boxes before placing them in your recycling container. You can also use one of 20 conveniently located drop-off sites for overflow recycling.

Be sure you conform to the city's yard waste collection procedures to take advantage of this service. Call 373-CITY (2489) for more information.

High Point collects trees curbside through January 31. Call 883-3111 for more information.

Jamestown residents also have curbside tree collection available. Just place your tree out with your trash on your regular pick-up day. Call the town hall at 454-1138 with questions.

Residents of the Town of Gibsonville may put their trees out at the curbside for collection during their extra pick-up weeks. If you have questions, call the town hall at 449-4144.

Winston-Salem:

People who live single family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection. All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees.

People who live in apartments, who live outside the city limits or who want to dispose of their trees quickly can take them to the following locations for recycling now through Jan. 31:

• Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Dr.

• Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

• Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.

• Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Dr.

• Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), 4550 Shattalon Dr.

• Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Rd.

• Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Rd.

• Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Rd.

• Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

• Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Rd.

In addition, city and county residents may recycle one Christmas tree free of charge at City/County Utilities Division yard-waste facilities:

• Overdale Yard Waste Facility, 4010 Milwaukee Lane

• Forum 52 Yard waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive, Rural Hall

Copyright 2017 WFMY