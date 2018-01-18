WFMY
The White House: Greensboro Family Builds Snow Castle

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:59 PM. EST January 18, 2018

GREENSBORO - April Larson sent us these photos of her and her kids enjoying a snow castle in their yard!

April said her husband Paul built it for the kids and it took three to four hours using a plastic container and a snow shovel.

Have you made anything cool since it snowed? Has the snow helped you flex your creative muscle? Show us your photos on social media using the hashtag #SnowOn2.

