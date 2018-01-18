The White House: Greensboro Family Builds Snow Castle

GREENSBORO - April Larson sent us these photos of her and her kids enjoying a snow castle in their yard!
April said her husband Paul built it for the kids and it took three to four hours using a plastic container and a snow shovel.
Have you made anything cool since it snowed? Has the snow helped you flex your creative muscle? Show us your photos on social media using the hashtag #SnowOn2.
