The White House: Greensboro Family Builds Snow Castle

A snow castle in Greensboro! From April Larson on Facebook

GREENSBORO - April Larson sent us these photos of her and her kids enjoying a snow castle in their yard!

April said her husband Paul built it for the kids and it took three to four hours using a plastic container and a snow shovel.

Have you made anything cool since it snowed? Has the snow helped you flex your creative muscle? Show us your photos on social media using the hashtag #SnowOn2.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY