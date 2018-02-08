Who Let The Dogs Out? Greensboro Officer Safely Guide Dogs From HWY 29

A Greensboro police officer had to put his animal control and dog negotiation skills to use Thursday afternoon, after two dogs got loose on Highway 29. (Photo: Patrick Wright, WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO - A pair of dogs caused unexpected traffic delays on Highway 29 in Greensboro between the Gate City Blvd. exit and the Market St. exit Thursday afternoon.

Greensboro police officer P.H. Hardin used his animal control and dog negotiation skills to get them out of the highway safely.

WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright took pictures of the dogs in the middle of the highway.

Look who's backing up traffic on US-29 in Greensboro. Fortunately, officers were in the area! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/7mbFoyG4wB — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) February 8, 2018

As you see in the photos, the dogs came dangerously close to a tractor-trailer before the officer saved the day by persuading them over towards his car in the right lane.

It's not known how the dogs got loose. Both the dogs were taken to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, police confirmed.

