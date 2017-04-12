Winston-Salem 8th Grader Honored As Top NC Youth Volunteer

Caleb Lumpkin Prudential Award Courtesy: Ben Warren

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - An 8th grader at Winston-Salem Christian School was honored on Wednesday as one of North Carolina's top youth volunteers.

Caleb Lumpkin was one of two who received an engraved silver medallion from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Lumpkin volunteers at a book club that teachers and encourages people with intellectual disabilities to read.

WFMY News 2 caught up with Lumpkin when he was told he won the award back in February. You can watch that story by clicking here.

