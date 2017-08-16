Winston-Salem Police Chief Candidates Meet The Public

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The city of Winston-Salem will soon have a new police chief and the public got to meet the candidates today.

The finalists are Major Cameron Selvey of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and Winston-Salem Police Assistant Chief Catrina Thompson.

PREVIOUS STORY: WINSTON-SALEM ANNOUNCES POLICE CHIEF FINALISTS

The two spoke and answered the public's questions during a forum hosted by the city and streamed by WSTV. They answered questions about their plans for fighting crime, community involvement, and bringing people together.

There's no timeline on when a decision will be made, but current Chief Barry Rountree retires September first.

