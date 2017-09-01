Winston-Salem Police Recruit Graduates; Then Puts a Ring On It

Travis Fox and Katherine, his new fiancee. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – It was a big day for Travis Fox as a graduate of the Winston-Salem Police Department Basic Law Enforcement Training Class 71.

What made his day even better was getting down on one knee and asking his girlfriend of six years, Katherine, to spend forever by his side. She said yes.

When asked why he picked this date to pop the big question, Fox said, “It’s the best day of my life, might as well make it better!”

Fox and his new fiancé are both natives of New York.

He is one of the five New York recruits WSPD who were hired for this class.

"I love the South," Fox said. "I've always wanted to move down here."

As soon as Fox was accepted into the academy, she decided to join him in his journey down South.

“I’ve followed him every step of the way here,” the bride-to-be added.

The two expect their wedding to be in New York to be closer to their loved ones.

