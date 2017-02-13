Winston-Salem Takes Steps To Reduce Poverty

(Photo: Catherine Lane, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem Poverty Thought Force delivered a report to Mayor Allen Joines and the City Council on ways to reduce poverty.

The 60-page report included 56 recommendations for policies that could help the cause.

The report advocates designating a "poverty czar" who would coordinate current anti-poverty programs in the community and help implement new ones. It also lists nine national initiatives, such as the Purpose Built Communities Network and the GE Healthy Cities program, that could help the city in its push to reduce the poverty rate.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Winston-Salem, I would like to thank Rogan Kersh, the chairman of the Thought Force, and all its members for the many hours they spent over the past 15 months tackling this difficult issue,” Mayor Joines said. “They have given our community a detailed road map to move ahead, and I look forward to seeing how we can use it to improve the lives of everyone in our community who is living in poverty.”

The Poverty Thought Force formed in October 2015 and is made up of 22 members. The group is tasked with coming up with recommendations for tackling poverty that are feasible and impactful.

The Thought Force concentrated on five aspects of poverty: education and life skills, health and wellness, jobs and workforce development, housing and homelessness, and hunger and food insecurity. For each area, they held a “world café” to solicit ideas from the public.

Based on all of this, the Thought Force came up with a 60 policy recommendation for those five areas.

The report will be presented to the City Council's Finance Committee and to the council's Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mayor Joines resolved to address the issue of poverty when 2014 statistics showed that more than 24 percent of the city's residents lived in poverty, based on household income. This gave Winston-Salem the highest poverty rate among North Carolina's five largest cities.

