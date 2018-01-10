Woman Helps Protect Deputies From The Flu

Neoma Taylor brings flu supplies to law enforcement. Pic. Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff's Office

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Flu season is here and one woman is on a mission to make sure law enforcement officers don’t get sick!

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on their Facebook page thanking Neoma Taylor for thinking of them during the germy season.

Taylor brought officers everything to help protect them from the flu including Kleenex boxes, Lysol Spray, and wipes.

Sheriff Graves said they’ve already put the items to good use!

