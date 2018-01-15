Women's March Inspires Greensboro Woman To Become Entrepreneur

Joanne Black inspired to start her own business.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Joanne Black is a mother of two and full-time criminal justice professor at a local college, but later this spring she’ll transition into working from home at her own business.

She says she gained the courage to make that move at last year’s Women’s March in Washington D.C. A lot has changed since last January, including the Me Too movement, calling for an end to sexual misconduct in the workplace. The Triad will continue the tradition this year with an anniversary march called Women’s March on the Polls.

After seven years in the classroom, Joanne Black felt disillusioned working as a professor. Around that time, she attended the Women’s March on Washington.

“The most inspiring, amazing experience that quite honestly has just absolutely changed my life in the direction that I’ve taken,” she said.

Black opened her own LuLaRoe clothing business from her home in Greensboro where she sells items through her Facebook page. Later this spring, she’ll segue into that roll full-time. She believes she can supplement her entire income as a professor working from home, with more freedom and time with her family. The move is directly related to her experience at the Women’s March.

“I think that I maybe was stuck and that was really the impetus that I needed to move forward and realize that I don’t have to be beholden to other people, that I can really take this life that is mine and create the experience that I want and not have it created for me,” Black told us.

Black will attend this Saturday’s local anniversary march in Winston-Salem. Last year, thousands of people gathered in Greensboro. Organizer Jennifer Filipowski hopes that number grows.

“We are the people that we are waiting for. We have to be the ones to stand up and make a difference and have our voices be heard,“ said Filipowski.

This year’s local Women’s March on the Polls happens Saturday January 20 from noon until 3 p.m. at Corpening Plaza, in Winston-Salem. There is no sign-up. If you want to participate you just need to show up.

