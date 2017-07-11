World Relief Brings Triad Together For First Refugee Festival

(Photo: Stapleton, Erica, WFMY)

World Relief will host the first Refugee Festival in the Triad in a two-day event on July 14 and 15.

On Friday, July 14, the event will be held at 155 Northpoint Avenue in High Point from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second day of the festival will be held in Winston-Salem at Corpening Plaza on Saturday, July 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival commemorates World Refugee Day, held annually on June 20, to celebrate and support refugees from around the world.

Jennifer Foy, World Relief Executive Director, say, “It’s a great opportunity for all of us to discover and get to know the vibrant personalities, stories, and traditions we share as neighbors.”

All members of the community re welcome to attend. The festival will include music, art, live performances, and food. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to contribute to the pot-luck style meal.

Foy says, “We hope folks from all backgrounds and all walks of life will join us to celebrate each other, and to cement the relationships that are the foundation of real community.”

