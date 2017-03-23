WSSU Professor Wins UNC System Teaching Award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Donna Gwyn Wiggins, associate professor in the Department of Music at Winston-Salem State University, has been named a recipient of the 2017 Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Wiggins will receive a $12,500 stipend and be presented with a medal during the university’s spring commencement ceremony.

The award was established in 1994 by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors to identify and reward good teaching. One faculty member from each of its 17 campuses is selected each year.

“It is humbling to be recognized by the UNC board committee for my contributions to the learning experience of students in our music program,” Wiggins said. “I’m grateful to have such outstanding colleagues who believe the work I do is impactful and nominated me for this prestigious award.”

Wiggins teaches courses to pre-professional elementary, as well as music, educators, and supervises pre-clinical and clinical student experiences. She also contributes to the general education curriculum, instructing students in Afro-American Music and Liberal Learning seminars.

Wiggins has been teaching at WSSU for 16 years. She is a member of the National Association for Music Education, the North Carolina Music Educators Association, the Winston-Salem Piano Teachers Association, and several other industry-related professional organizations.

