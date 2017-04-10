XLC Planning to Hire 100 at Hiring Events

GREENSBORO — Triad Goodwill is holding three hiring events for XLC Services in the coming weeks to fill 100 openings for full and part-time warehouse jobs.

XLC Services is a managed service provider for the Proctor & Gamble manufacturing plant located at 6200 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit. Work is available for all shifts with a 50 cents per hour shift premium for third shift.

Tuesday, April 11 , 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Eden Community Resource Center, 220 W. Kings Highway, Suite H, Eden, NC

, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Eden Community Resource Center, 220 W. Kings Highway, Suite H, Eden, NC Wednesday, April 19 , 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Reidsville Community Resource Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville, NC

, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Reidsville Community Resource Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville, NC Tuesday, April 25, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Eden Community Resource Center, 220 W. Kings Highway, Suite H, Eden, NC

Full-time employees receive benefits after 60 days and there are opportunities to advance. You will be standing, walking, lifting, packing, and working in a fast-paced environment with cold and hot temperatures. Positions require reliable transportation, a GED or high school diploma, misdemeanors must be over 2 years old, felonies over 5 years old, and no violent crimes.

Apply in advance at XLCservices.com/xlchome.asp. Call 336-637-1010 (Reidsville) or 336-623-3007 (Eden) for more information.

