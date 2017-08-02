Yadkin Counties First Hospice Facility Holds Grand Opening

YADKINVILLE, NC - Now people living in the Yadkin Valley area have their first inpatient hospice facility.

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care held their grand opening on Wednesday at 243 North Lee Avenue.

"We raised more than $2.5 million dollars to help pay for this facility, and that includes a generous challenge grant from the State Employees’ Credit Union, as well as donations from the community,” said Denise Watson, Executive Director of Mountain Valley Hospice. “We have reached our goals for the home, however there are multiple opportunities for continued support for example naming patient's rooms, outdoor community spaces, and even garden benches".

The care center says they are offering a private home-like setting for people who can no longer stay in their home. They also have a chapel, family living room, kitchen/dining area, a children's playroom, a teen room, community meeting room with patio, a sunroom, covered porches, and a beautiful courtyard with a view of Pilot Mountain.

Mountain Valley Hospice has services in 17 counties across North Carolina and Virginia.

For more information on hospice care, or the SECU Hospice Care Center project, contact Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care at 336-679-2466, or visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WFMY