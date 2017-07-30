Man Found Dead After Greensboro Hit-And-Run: Highway Patrol

GREENSBORO, NC - Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run after they said a man found a body off of McKnight Mill Road.

Trooper said a man who lives near the area of the crash found a body in a ditch around 10:00 Sunday morning.

The name of the victim has not been released, but troopers said he was 26-years-old. They believe he was walking in the road when he was hit by an unknown car.

Troopers believe it was a Toyota, and a right side mirror was found at the scene.

Anyone that might have information about this incident please contact the NC Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.

