Man Found Dead After Greensboro Hit-And-Run: Highway Patrol

Greensboro Police are investigating a hit-and-run after they said a man found a body off of McKnight Mill Road.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:47 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run after they said a man found a body off of McKnight Mill Road. 

Trooper said a man who lives near the area of the crash found a body in a ditch around 10:00 Sunday morning. 

The name of the victim has not been released, but troopers said he was 26-years-old. They believe he was walking in the road when he was hit by an unknown car. 

Troopers believe it was a Toyota, and a right side mirror was found at the scene. 

Anyone that might have information about this incident please contact the NC Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.

 

 

