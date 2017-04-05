2 Shot, 1 Dead From Winston-Salem Armed Robbery

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem police say one person is dead from an armed robbery at Coliseum Bingo and Games Wednesday around 5 a.m.

Police say shots were fired inside the business at 2804 University Parkway, injuring two people with one dying at the scene. EMS took the second victim to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Detectives and police are at the scene investigating. No arrests have been made yet.

