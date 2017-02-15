1 to 2 Dozen Guns Stolen In Homicide Of Jack Little: Police

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Between 1 and 2 dozen guns were stolen when a High Point Business owner was killed, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Jack Little, 66, was shot and killed in his Whetstone Army/Navy Surplus store on Saturday. Police say the shooting occurred between noon and 1:50 pm.

Police said they have located surveillance footage that is currently being analyzed. However, they could not confirm where the video came from.

High Point Crimestoppers has received "several tips" from anonymous callers in regards to the investigation. They are currently offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were called in to assist with the investigation.

