10 Charged In Undercover Human Trafficking Sting In NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested and charged during a human trafficking and illegal prostitution sting conducted at a motel, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit, along with support from the Fayetteville Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Hope Mills Police Department, and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, conducted an undercover human trafficking and illegal prostitution operation Feb. 24 at a motel.

The operation was undertaken in an attempt to identify potential victims of human trafficking and anyone engaged in illegal prostitution, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ten people were arrested and charged in connection with the bust.

Those arrested were charged with solicitation of prostitution. The list is below:

Steven Richard Hatley, 65, of Fayetteville

Brian Keith Paige, 53, of Hope Mills

Lenward Lewis Parker Jr., 35, of Spring Lake

Theodore Micheal Boone, 47, of Fayetteville

Jordan Nicole West, 25, of Spring Lake

Sandy Renee Jones (Pittman), 42, of Lumberton

Milton Donnell McLaughlin, 53, of Raeford

Thomas Ashely McKoy, 64,of Clarkton

Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, of Lumberton

Joseph Shaw, 34, of Fayetteville

Shaw was also charged with possession of cocaine.

The sheriff’s office suggests that family members or victims of human trafficking contact 5 Sparrows, a nonprofit and nonpartisan corporation whose mission is to assist in countering human trafficking within the United States.

