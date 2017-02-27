10 Charged In Undercover Human Trafficking Sting In NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested and charged during a human trafficking and illegal prostitution sting conducted at a motel, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit, along with support from the Fayetteville Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Hope Mills Police Department, and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, conducted an undercover human trafficking and illegal prostitution operation Feb. 24 at a motel.
The operation was undertaken in an attempt to identify potential victims of human trafficking and anyone engaged in illegal prostitution, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ten people were arrested and charged in connection with the bust.
Those arrested were charged with solicitation of prostitution. The list is below:
Steven Richard Hatley, 65, of Fayetteville
Brian Keith Paige, 53, of Hope Mills
Lenward Lewis Parker Jr., 35, of Spring Lake
Theodore Micheal Boone, 47, of Fayetteville
Jordan Nicole West, 25, of Spring Lake
Sandy Renee Jones (Pittman), 42, of Lumberton
Milton Donnell McLaughlin, 53, of Raeford
Thomas Ashely McKoy, 64,of Clarkton
Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, of Lumberton
Joseph Shaw, 34, of Fayetteville
Shaw was also charged with possession of cocaine.
The sheriff’s office suggests that family members or victims of human trafficking contact 5 Sparrows, a nonprofit and nonpartisan corporation whose mission is to assist in countering human trafficking within the United States.
