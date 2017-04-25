WFMY
$10,000 Reward Donated By Families Of NC A&T Students Killed

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:48 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The families of two NC A&T students who were killed last October have donated a $10,000 reward to help solve their cases. 

Previous: 2 NC A&T Students Killed In Shooting At Off-Campus Party

Greensboro Police say Alisia Dieudonne and Ahmad Campbell were shot at a house party on October 2 around 2 a.m. The two A&T students died at the hospital. 

Police say many people were at the party, but no one is coming forward with information about the shooting. 

Police are asking any person that attended this party or anyone that has information about the party to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

 

