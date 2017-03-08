105 Sex Abuse Charges Added Against Former NC Coach

Rodney Scott

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An eighth victim has now stepped forward in the case of a man facing dozens of child sex charges in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday evening.

Rodney Scott, 50, who was facing at least 70 sex abuse charges involving teen boys now has an additional 105 charges, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Before Tuesday, seven men had come forward accusing the former AAU basketball coach of sexual abuse.

Scott’s bond was more than $17.7 million, but Tuesday was increased by $3.67 million to $21,350,000, according to police.

Based on the latest accuser, police filed the following new charges against Scott:

21 counts of statutory sexual offense against a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim

21 counts of child abuse – sexual act

21 counts of crime against nature

21 counts of indecent liberties with a child

Also, 21 other counts of sexual activity were filed.

Scott coached basketball in Fayetteville for more than 20 years. Many of the accusers are former players of Scott’s and say the abuse occurred at Scott’s home, according to authorities.

Scott has a history with Cumberland County Schools, having worked or volunteered “on and off” in various positions for nearly 19 years, school officials said.

Scott was a volunteer coach at Pine Forest High School until January 2016, according to Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Ruben Reyes with Cumberland County Schools.

Before that, Scott was a “Safe Schools” coordinator at Pine Forest High from August 2011 until June 2013, Reyes said.

Scott is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim, or anyone who knows someone they believe has been the victim of a sexual assault, or any crime, involving Rodney Scott is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1529, (910) 433-1530, or (910) 433-1851.

Counseling resources are also available through the Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County at 910-485-7273.

Additionally, anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

