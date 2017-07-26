11-Year-Old Boy Steps On Bag Of Needles At Soccer Field

Soccer Field Pic. Stock (Photo: Custom)

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – Mount Airy Police said an 11-year-old boy stepped on a bag of needles on a soccer field.

Police said it happened Monday night at Riverside Park. Investigators said the bag of needles appeared to be used. The needles were between two trash cans. The boy stepped on one of the needles that pricked one of his toes.

Police said the boy’s mother took him to the hospital to be checked out.

Police are trying to find out who left the needles near the trash cans.

