12 Charged In NC After Child Support Roundup

Deputies in Iredell County charged 12 people in connection with a child support roundup operation this weekend. (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Iredell County arrested 12 people as part of the county’s second annual child support warrant roundup, authorities said Monday.

According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, the roundup targeted suspects that failed to pay court-ordered child support.

“It’s our job to arrest and bring in these individuals who have failed to pay and obey the court-ordered child support,” Campbell said in a release. “The children are the ones who suffer from this because of an irresponsible adult.”

Campbell said that several of the people arrested were hiding from deputies for several months. Investigators say that at the beginning of the operation, over $98,000 in back child support was owed by offenders and that the 12 people arrested over the weekend owed a total of $22,772.84.





The following people were charged during the sting, with the amount of child support owed by each individual.

Christopher Berryman, Troutman, $700

Scotty Eugene Hartness, Statesville, $685.38

Joshua Wayne Seagro, Mooresville, $1,421.71

Christopher Darnell Rucker, Statesville, $2,254.45

Heather Ryan Nesbit, Statesville, $1,600

Jeremy Williams, Statesville, #1,411.20

Travis Sheely, Statesville, $1,900

Cindy Gardner, Mooresvile, $420

Edward L Massey III, Mooresville, $140

James E. Vanwert, Mooresville, $800

Dravey Mayfield, Statesville, $6,864

Devin L. Bates, Statesville, $4,576.10

