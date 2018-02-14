12 School Shooting Incidents Have Occurred In The U.S. So Far In 2018

Seven weeks into 2018 and there have already been 12 school shootings across the United States.

A suspect is currently in custody after a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida today. The Broward Schools superintendent says there are 'numerous fatalities.' This incident is still unfolding. Follow developments here.

Since 2013, there have been nearly 300 school shootings in the U.S. — that's an average of about one a week, according to gun control advocacy organization Everytown For Gun Safety.

Not all shootings on school campuses have resulted in death.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, a 15-year-old student at a rural Kentucky high school went on a shooting rampage, leaving two teens dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Sadly, this deadly tragedy happened just one day after a 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria of their Italy, Texas high school. On Tuesday, the same day as the Texas shooting, a person driving by a high school in New Orleans shot into a group of students in the parking lot.

Not all shootings that have happened this year are related to an active shooter situation.

Here is a list of the school shootings that have happened in 2018:

Feb. 1: Salvador B. Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California

A female student opened fire striking a 15-year-old boy in the head and a 15-year-old girl in the wrist. Three others, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Jan. 23: Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky

A 16-year-old boy opened fired on campus, killing two and injuring 18 others.

Jan. 22: Italy High School in Italy, Texas

A 16-year-old boy shot and injured a 15-year-old girl with a semi-automatic handgun in the school cafeteria. He was taken into custody after the incident.

Jan. 22: NET Charter High School in New Orleans, Louisiana

An unidentified person pulled up in a truck and shot into a group of students standing outside the school during lunch time. One teenager was sent to the hospital with a superficial injury.

Jan. 20: Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

A North Carolina football player from Winston-Salem State University was shot to death while at an event at Wake Forest University.

Jan. 15: Wiley College in Marshall, Texas

Police believe two suspects in a car exchanged gunfire with a person in a dormitory parking lot. No injuries were reported, but a bullet entered a dorm room during the incident.

Jan. 10: Grayson College in Denison, Texas

A criminal justice student fired a bullet through a wall after mistaking the firearm for training gun. No one was injured.

Jan. 10: California State University, San Bernardino in San Bernardino

A gun was fired on campus, however, no injuries reported.

Jan. 9: Coronado Elementary School in Sierra Vista, Arizona

A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school bathroom.

Jan. 6: School bus in Forest City, Iowa

A 32-year-old man was arrested after firing a pellet gun into a school bus. No children were injured, but a window on the bus was shattered.

Jan. 4: New Start High School in Burien, Washington

Shots were fired from outside the school into the school's administration office, but no one was injured.

Jan. 3: East Olive Elementary School in St. John's Michigan

A 31-year-old man shot and killed himself in the school parking lot after hours of negotiation with police. The man called authorities said he was suicidal and had a handgun.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 KXTV-TV