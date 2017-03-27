14-Year-Old, And Man Arrested In Death Of Great Grandmother

(Photo: HPPD)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have made a second arrest in the murder of a 74-year-old woman. Police arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the death of Josie Lindsay.

On Sunday, police arrested Lashawn Kentarius Marshall, 21, who’s also charged in Lindsay’s murder. Marshall appeared before a judge for the first time on Monday.



During a first appearance Monday, Marshall was formally charged with Lindsay's murder, and appointed an attorney. The judge elected Marshall be held without bond until his next court appearance on May 19.



According to the District Attorney, witnesses say Marshall was the driver of a red Camaro from where the shots were fired. When police recovered the car, they determined it was registered in his name. They also said it was covered in bullet holes.



Lindsay, a 74-year-old great-grandmother, was shot and killed in her front yard on Tuesday, March 21.

Marshall was found in Asheboro Sunday morning by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.



Police are not releasing the identity of the 14-year-old at this time due to their age.



Lindsay's death marks the 7th homicide in High Point this year.

