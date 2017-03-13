15 Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Bust in NC

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it has busted a cocaine trafficking ring that resulted in 15 arrests.
In August, the Tar River regional Drug task Force began investigating Rayfield Morgan, 39, for cocaine distribution.
The Sheriff’s Office said Rayfield was in possession of two kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop and arrested.
Following his arrest, the Task Force was able to arrest two men who they said supplied Rayfield with cocaine – Ruperto Camacho and Daniel Vazquez.
“You have pop music out here today promoting this type of stuff. You got to recognize and look at what the end game is. These people go to prison for most of their life or at least half of their life. It’s not worth it,” said Sheriff Keith Stone.
The Task Force then executed search warrants that resulted in the seizure of:
- Four kilograms of coaine
- 70 grams of methamphetamine
- 200 grams of crack cocaine
- Marijuana
- An assortment of prescription pills
- $416,323 in U.S. currency
- Several vehicles
- Nine firearms
“Citizens that see something, tell something and also citizens getting involved and bribing information to us. The small amount of information that you give is information that later leads to arrest like this,” said Stone.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the following were also arrested since February 13 as part of the bust:
- Kevin Biddle
- Tameika Home
- Shameka Morgan
- Robert Armstrong
- Charlie Thigpen Jr.
- Reginald Draughn
- Kendrick Spruill
- Michael Pittman
- Edward Pierce
- Terrell Webb
- Michael Knight
- Pamela Camacho
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the bust has disrupted the flow of cocaine into Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax and Wilson counties.
