15 Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Bust in NC

The Nash County Sheriff's Office says it has busted a cocaine trafficking ring in which 15 people were arrested. (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it has busted a cocaine trafficking ring that resulted in 15 arrests.

In August, the Tar River regional Drug task Force began investigating Rayfield Morgan, 39, for cocaine distribution.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rayfield was in possession of two kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop and arrested.

Following his arrest, the Task Force was able to arrest two men who they said supplied Rayfield with cocaine – Ruperto Camacho and Daniel Vazquez.

“You have pop music out here today promoting this type of stuff. You got to recognize and look at what the end game is. These people go to prison for most of their life or at least half of their life. It’s not worth it,” said Sheriff Keith Stone.

The Task Force then executed search warrants that resulted in the seizure of:

Four kilograms of coaine

70 grams of methamphetamine

200 grams of crack cocaine

Marijuana

An assortment of prescription pills

$416,323 in U.S. currency

Several vehicles

Nine firearms

“Citizens that see something, tell something and also citizens getting involved and bribing information to us. The small amount of information that you give is information that later leads to arrest like this,” said Stone.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the following were also arrested since February 13 as part of the bust:

Kevin Biddle

Tameika Home

Shameka Morgan

Robert Armstrong

Charlie Thigpen Jr.

Reginald Draughn

Kendrick Spruill

Michael Pittman

Edward Pierce

Terrell Webb

Michael Knight

Pamela Camacho

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the bust has disrupted the flow of cocaine into Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax and Wilson counties.

WNCN