15-Year-Old Shot At North Park In Burlington: Police

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot at a park in Burlington Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting in North Park around 7:45 p.m. - that's where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Police say according to a witness statement, the teen was standing beside an occupied vehicle.

Investigators believe there was an argument in the back parking lot involving the teen just before the shooting.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

The teen was taken to UNC Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100 if you have information about this crime. All calls are completely anonymous.

