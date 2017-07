16-Year-Old Charged With Killing 11-Year-Old Girl in NC

Hailey Joyner, Justin Johnson

NEW BERN, N.C.--A 16-year-old New Bern teen charged with murdering an 11-year-old girl was in Craven County court Monday morning.

Justin Johnson is charged with one count of murder in the death of Hailey Joyner on Saturday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Road in the Bridgeton area in reference to a reported shooting on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Joyner had suffered a gunshot wound. Joyner later died as a result of her injury.

Johnson is being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond.

WNCT spoke with family members who said they believed the incident was an accident.

