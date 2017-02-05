17-Year-Old Robs 60-Year-Old Woman At Winston-Salem ATM, Police

inserting a credit card to ATM (Photo: dobok)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he went up to a 60-year-old woman and robbed her at the ATM.

Nida Mae McQueen was at the Wells Fargo ATM on the 700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when Dionysus Demarcus Thomas pointed a gun and demanded her money.

Police said he took her money as well as her credit card.

Thomas was later found walking in a nearby parking lot. When police tried to approach him he ran away. He was then arrested and charged for resisting arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or en Español: (336) 728-3904.

Copyright 2017 WFMY