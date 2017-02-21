18 Cars Damaged At Reidsville Dealership, Including Police Car

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Reidsville Police are trying to find the person responsible for damaging 18 cars including a Reidsville Police patrol car at the Hometown Chevrolet dealership on Barnes Street.

Police responded to the vandalism on the morning of Friday, February 17.

Officers say 60 tires were slashed on vehicles belonging to the dealership and eight more tires were slashed on two cars belonging to employees.

Eight tires and wheels were stolen from two GMC Yukons and other car parts were stolen from a Corvette, police say.

Reidsville Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

