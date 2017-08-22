18-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Winston-Salem: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a young man was found dead from a gunshot to the head on a pathway in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning.
Winston-Salem Officers found the body of 18-year-old Eduardo Vladimir Barrientos in the 2000 block of Glenndale Avenue around 9 a.m.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
If you have any information that can help police solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
This is the 18th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2017, as compared to 17 for the same time period last year.
