18-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Winston-Salem: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a young man was found dead from a gunshot to the head on a pathway in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning.

Winston-Salem Officers found the body of 18-year-old Eduardo Vladimir Barrientos in the 2000 block of Glenndale Avenue around 9 a.m.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

This is the 18th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2017, as compared to 17 for the same time period last year.

