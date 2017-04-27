19-Year-Old Killed in Greensboro Shooting

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police said a 19-year-old died after a shooting Thursday night.

They said Quahoun Trotter showed up at Moses Cone Hospital just before 9:30 with a gunshot wound. Doctors pronounced him dead a short time later.

This case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are *anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

© 2017 WFMY-TV