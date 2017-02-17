2 Arrested After Pot Plants Found In Winston-Salem Apartment

GREENSBORO, NC - Two people were arrested after police found marijuana plants in their Winston-Salem apartment.

Police went to The Village Apartments on the 100 block of Glendare Drive in Winston-Salem where they found a marijuana plant, packaged marijuana, and other materials associated with growing marijuana.

Jonathan Jackson and Antoinette Roberts-Davis were arrested in their apartment and charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances as well as multiple other charges.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with any information relating to this case or any other criminal cases to please contact Crimestoppers at (336)727-2800.

