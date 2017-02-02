2 Arrested For Stealing Identities, Making Fake Credit Cards: Police

Shelly Taylor (L), Mark Greene (R) (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, NC – Two people are facing multiple charges after using and selling other people’s identities, according to Asheboro Police.

Officers said Mark Jacques Greene and Shelly Aisha Taylor are involved in a series of frauds. This includes making and using counterfeit credit cards, as well as stealing identities.

Greene has been charged with Financial Card Forgery, Possession Of Financial Transaction Card Forgery, Trafficking Stolen Identities, and Possession of Counterfeit Financial Transaction Cards.

Taylor is facing the same charges as Greene. Both are at the Randolph County Jail under a secured bond.

The case is still under investigation and police say more charges could be possible.

