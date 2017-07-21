2 Arrested For Stealing Lawn Care Equipment: Surry Co. Sheriff

Amy Susan Quesinberry and Jeffery Harvey Whitt Hagerman (Photo: Custom)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Detectives with in Stokes and Surry County say thanks to citizens, two people were arrested for stealing lawn care equipment.

Investigators say Jeffery Harvey Whitt Hagerman and Amy Susan Quesinberry, both from Pinnacle, face charges involving stealing lawn equipment in both Surry and Stokes Counties.

Both are in the Stokes County Detention Center. Hagerman's bond is set at $15,000 and Quesinberry's bond is set at $10,000.

