2 Arrested In SC Found With Gun Stolen From Murdered Gun Store Owner

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police said two men were arrested in South Carolina and found to be in possession of a stolen gun from the Whetstone Army/Navy Surplus store.
Jack Little who was murdered in February owned the store. During the robbery between one and two dozen guns were stolen.
Police arrested David Tariq Dixon and Javaun Davidlee Haynes. Dixon is charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Goods and Haynes is charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
Dixon and Haynes were placed in the Guilford County Jail but have bonded out.
