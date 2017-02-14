2 Businesses Robbed Moments Apart in Greensboro

(Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened minutes apart on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to an armed robbery at a Metro PCS on E. Cone Blvd shortly before 7:10 p.m. Investigators say two men stole cash from the store.

Police were then called to an armed robbery at the Wireless Store on E. Market Street. Investigators say two armed men stole cash from the store about 20 minutes earlier.

Police are investigating if the two robberies are connected to each other.

No one was hurt in either of the robberies.

Copyright 2017 WFMY