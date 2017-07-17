2 Plead Guilty To Trafficking Fentanyl And Cocaine In NC

Grey-brown powder, loose and wrapped in small bags Grey-brown powder, loose and wrapped in small bags (Photo: Dorling Kindersley Dorling Kindersley, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two men pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in Orange County.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Agustin Gudino Aguilar and Luis Eder Ortega Lopez both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl in a Greensboro courtroom on July 14.

During the investigation, the two men agreed to sell four kilograms of cocaine and two kilograms of heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement officers.

Investigators recovered the drugs and an additional 300 grams of cocaine, as well as more than $43,000 in cash.

Fentanyl is a drug that is commonly laced with heroin and is causing significant problems across the country.

The two men face anywhere from five to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million and a term of supervised release of not less than four years.

Sentence hearings for both defendants are scheduled for November 1, 2017 in Greensboro.

The DEA, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team, a multi-agency task force, participated in the investigation.

