2 Shot Outside Grocery Store In Greensboro: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people were shot outside a grocery store in Greensboro.

Police say it happened outside the Neighborhood Grocery Store on Willow Road shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers say one man was shot in the leg and another was shot in the hand. Both men are expected to be okay.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting or the connection between the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

