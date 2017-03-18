2 Students Charged With Raping Girl In Bathroom During School Hours

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Two male students are being charged with raping a female student inside of a bathroom stall at Rockville High School Thursday morning, Montgomery County police said.

Police said the victim was approached by the two suspects in a school hallway Thursday at about 9 a.m. One of the suspects then asked the victim to engage in sex. She refused, according to police. The suspect asked her again and then forced her into a boy's bathroom stall at school. Both of the suspects then raped the victim inside the stall, authorities said.

Jose O. Montano, 17 and Henry E. Sanchez, 18 of Aspen Hill were both charged with the rape of the female Rockville High School student. They are both being charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense.

Montano and Sanchez are in the 9th grade at Rockville High School.

A judge said they were dangerous and flight risks due to the fact they have only been in this country for a couple of months. Montano came to the U.S. from El Salvador. Sanchez came here from Guatemala. The judge said Sanchez had an "alien removal case" pending.

He ordered both of them held with no bond until their next court hearing. Montano will have a preliminary hearing on March 31, and Sanchez will have his on April 14.

Police have charged Montano, who is a juvenile, as an adult due to the seriousness of the crime.

The school released the following letter:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

I am writing to inform you about a serious incident that occurred at our school yesterday, March 16, 2017, and share with you how it is being addressed.

It was reported to administration that a student was sexually assaulted by two students in a restroom. We immediately contacted the Montgomery County Police Department. The police conducted an investigation and subsequently executed arrests on school property of the alleged assailants. I am unable to share further details at this time as this is an ongoing police investigation.

Ensuring a safe, secure and welcoming learning environment for all of our students is our top priority. Our staff remains vigilant in the monitoring of our school each and every day. Please remind your child that if they believe they are a victim of an assault or see something inappropriate, they should immediately tell a staff member.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel to contact me at 301-517-8105.

Gboyinde Onijala

Senior Communications Specialist

Department of Public Information and Web Services

Montgomery County Public Schools

