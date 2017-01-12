2 Triad Counties In Top 5 DWI Arrests During Holidays: NCDOT

(Photo: William Funk, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It's not a top list to be proud of...but two Triad counties made the top five for DWI arrests in the state during the holidays, the NCDOT announced Thursday.

During the annual Governor's Highway Safety Program's Holiday 'Booze It & Lose It' four-week campaign, law enforcement arrested 2,664 impaired drivers - 2,400 were alcohol-related and 264 were drug related.

The top five counties for DWI arrests were:

Wake County: 247 Guilford County: 177 Mecklenburg County: 162 Cumberland County: 117 Forsyth County: 110

“The safety of those traveling on our roads is our top priority,” Governor's Highway Safety Program Director Don Nail said. “Removing just one impaired driver from our roads can save a life and during this campaign, law enforcement removed 116 impaired drivers on average each day.”

State and local law enforcement issued over 108,000 traffic and criminal violations at more than 8,400 check points.

359 people died as a result of drunk driving in North Carolina in 2016, according to NCDOT - a 16.7 percent drop since 2015.

“It is encouraging to see that impaired driving fatalities decreased last year. I believe this trend demonstrates that people are becoming more responsible and making the decision to not drive while impaired,” continued Nail.

