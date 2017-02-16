2 Wanted For Eden Store Break-In, Leading Deputy On 100 MPH Chase

WANTED: Henry Auburn Tuggle, Jr. (Photo: Custom)

EDEN, N.C. -- Two people are wanted for breaking into an Eden business and then leading a Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy on a 100 mph chase.

According to a release sent by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Eden Police Officers were called to Eden Lawn Mower on E. Aiken Road after an alarm went off at the business.

Eden officers found that a truck had backed through the front doors, then two suspects got out and began stealing things and loading the items into the back of the pickup. The suspects left the scene heading south on NC-14 toward Reidsville.

Deputy Josh Clayton was on routine patrol when he spotted the truck. He tried to pull the truck over, and that's when the chase began.

The sheriff's office says the chase reached speeds of 95-100 mph. The chase ended after the truck turned down a dead end road inside of Caswell County, and the suspects got out and ran away in a wooded area.

Investigators were able to recover stolen items like a saw, backpack blower, and chainsaw. Police estimate $12,000 in property and structural damage to Eden Lawn Mower.

Eden Police are searching for Henry Auburn Tuggle, Jr. of Thomasville for felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny and injury to real property. More charges are expected because of the vehicle chase.

Investigators are still trying to identify the second person that was with Tuggle when all this happened.

Anyone with information on Tuggle's whereabouts or the second suspect should call Eden Police Detective J. Buffkin at 336-623-9755 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

