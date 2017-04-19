20 Lbs. of Meth, $500,000, Guns Seized in NC Drug Bust

NEBO, NC (WSPA) – An investigation of a McDowell County man for drugs led to a massive drug conspiracy that spans from western North Carolina to California.

The investigation started in July 2016 at the home of Jamie Leonard Tate, 36, on Stacy Farm Road.

Deputies say Tate and Dwayne Bullock of Newton were conspiring with several people to traffic and distribute hundreds of pounds of meth and marijuana. They say the men also sold cocaine and heroin.

Deputies started raids on April 18 in McDowell, Burke and Catawba counties. They seized 20 pounds of meth and an estimated $500,000 in cash.

Deputies also found half a pound of marijuana, up to four ounces of fentanyl and other pills, as well as firearms, cellphones and vehicles.

The following people were charged:

Jamie Leonard Tate, 36, of Stacy Farm Road in Nebo, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance and continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail under a $5 million bond.

Leah Patience Davis, 37, of Stacy Farm Road in Nebo, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.

Gregory Adonis Rutherford, 25, of Shade Valley Drive and 3162 Ed Bowman St., both in Morganton, three counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.

Randy “Big Country” Scott, 49, of U.S. 70 West, Apt. 2 in Marion, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.

Aretha Gilley Fullwood, 45, of Snow Hill Church Road in Morganton, three counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count each of trafficking methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $500,000 bond.

Aretha Faye Giles, 55, of 17th St. West in Newton, three counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $500,000 bond.

Karita Shanece “China” Bullock, 28, of 2999 Shangri La Drive in Conover, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.

Deputies are searching for three more suspects.

Dwayne Bullock, 35, of 17th Street West in Newton, wanted on six counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of continuing a criminal enterprise.

Marqueseo Marshay “Pepe” Pearson, 37, of Stephens Drive in Morganton, wanted on three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

William Jackie Pearson, 66, of Stephens Drive in Morganton, wanted on three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

Deputies say more arrests are pending.

